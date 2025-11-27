Cause of Hong Kong fire revealed as blaze leaves at least 83 dead and 300 missing
- A massive inferno in a Hong Kong apartment complex resulted in at least 83 deaths, over 300 missing, and dozens injured, marking the deadliest blaze in the city for nearly 80 years.
- Police arrested three construction bosses on suspicion of manslaughter, accusing a firm of "grossly negligent" use of unsafe building materials, including non-compliant protective nets and plastic sheets.
- The fire originated on external bamboo scaffolding and construction netting of a 32-storey tower, spreading to nearby high-rises and raising concerns about Hong Kong's long-standing practice of using bamboo in construction.
- Rescuers are still searching the smouldering remains, while the Hong Kong government has provided temporary accommodation for the 900 evacuated residents.
- Hero firefighter Ho Wai Ho, 37, died while rescuing residents, and his gallantry was mourned by authorities and colleagues, with condolences also extended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.