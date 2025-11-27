Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least 83 people were killed in massive inferno that tore through a Hong Kong apartment complex on Wednesday, with more than 300 still listed as missing and dozens injured.

The fire has led to the arrests of three construction bosses on suspicion of manslaughter as police point the finger towards a “grossly negligent” construction firm which it accused of using unsafe building materials.

Seven of the eight residential towers in Wang Fuk Court in Taipo caught fire in what was the deadliest blaze Hong Kong has seen for nearly 80 years, forcing 900 of the 4,800 residents to be evacuated to temporary shelters overnight.

Rescuers are still scouring the complex’s smoldering remains in the hopes of finding further survivors. Although the blaze is “basically under control”, according to chief executive John Lee, rescuers are having trouble accessing the buildings due to the extreme heat.

open image in gallery Around 900 residents were forced to stay in temporary shelters ( AFP/Getty )

It has put a spotlight on the use of bamboo scaffolding in Hong Kong, a decades-long practice in the territory, after some of the bamboo lattices came crashing to the ground in flames.

Hong Kong police said on Thursday that "the building’s exterior walls had protective nets, membranes, waterproof tarpaulins, and plastic sheets suspected of not meeting fire safety standards."

The blaze started on the external scaffolding of a 32-storey tower, engulfed its bamboo scaffolding and construction netting, moved inside the building, and eventually leapt to nearby high-rises, likely aided by windy conditions.

open image in gallery At least 83 people have been confirmed dead ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Police superintendent Eileen Chung said authorities have “reason to believe that the company’s responsibly parties were grossly negligent” in their use of materials which allowed the fire to spread uncontrollably.

Those arrested included two directors and an engineering consultant of Prestige Construction, a firm contracted to perform maintenance on the building.

Bidding documents, a list of employees, 14 computers and three mobile phones were seized by authorities in a raid of the company's office, the government added.

Mr Lee said his development bureau has met with the construction industry to discuss replacing bamboo scaffolding with metal alternatives.

open image in gallery Rescue efforts have been hampered by extreme heat in the smoldering buildings ( AFP/Getty )

Meanwhile, residents hunkered down in temporary shelters, including in a nearby school where they were provided bottled water, food and other necessities overnight, with volunteers bringing further supplies. The Hong Kong government has said it will provide 1,000 units of youth hostels or hotel rooms for residents to stay in for up to two weeks,

One distraught woman carrying her daughter's graduation photograph searched for her child outside one of the eight shelters.

"She and her father are still not out yet," said the 52-year-old, who gave only her surname, Ng, as she sobbed. "They didn’t have water to save our building."

open image in gallery Residents rest at a temporary shelter near the fire scene at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories ( AP )

Among the dead on Wednesday was hero firefighter Ho Wai Ho, 37, who died while rescuing residents at the Wang Fuk Court building.

He was found collapsed at the scene of the fire and immediately taken to the Prince of Wales Hospital, the fire department said. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at 4.41pm local time, according to the city administration.

Ho served with the Fire Services Department for nine years, and was stationed at the Sha Tin station as a member of the “small relief” team. Authorities and his friends mourned and paid tribute to his “gallantry and selfless devotion to duty”.

open image in gallery Firefighter Ho Wai Ho died while rescuing residents of a Hong Kong residential complex ( Shanghai Daily/ X )

Fire services director Andy Yeung said that Ho’s performance was “valiant”. “I am profoundly grieved at the loss of this dedicated and gallant fireman,” he added. “All of our colleagues are deeply saddened by the loss of such a devoted comrade. On behalf of all our colleagues, I have offered the deepest condolences to his family.”

Chinese president Xi Jinping expressed condolences for the firefighter and extended sympathies to the families of the victims, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Russian president Vladimir Putin also expressed his condolences to key ally Xi over the fire in Hong Kong, state news agency TASS reported on Thursday.