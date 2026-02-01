Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK hospital evacuated after fire breaks out

A hospital in Southampton had to be evacuated following a fire (Peter Noyce PLB/Alamy/PA)
  • A major incident was declared after a fire broke out at University Hospital Southampton at 5:30 am on 1 February.
  • Over 110 firefighters from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze, using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets, and an Aerial Ladder Platform.
  • Patients and staff in affected areas were evacuated to safety, and roads around the hospital were closed.
  • The fire has since been contained, and authorities confirmed that nobody was injured.
  • The hospital's Emergency Department is currently diverting patients unless their condition is life or limb-threatening, advising the public to use other community services.
