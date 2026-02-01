Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A major incident has been declared and patients have been evacuated after a fire broke out at University Hospital Southampton.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were called to Southampton General Hospital at 5.30am.

More than 110 firefighters rushed to the scene, where they used breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and an Aerial Ladder Platform to battled the flames.

Patients and staff in the affected areas were evacuated to safety and roads around the hospital were closed.

In a statement posted on their website, the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the fire has now been contained. Nobody has been hurt.

The statement added: “Our Emergency Department is currently diverting patients away unless your condition is deemed life or limb threatening.

“We are asking anyone requiring medical attention to use other services in the community including the Urgent Treatment Centre at RSH or Lymington.”

A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service added: “Crews from across Hampshire were called to reports of a fire at University Hospital Southampton at 5:30am this morning (1 February).

“At its peak, more than 110 firefighters were mobilised to the incident. Breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and an Aerial Ladder Platform are in use.

“The fire is now under control; crews remain on scene to dampen down. Nobody has been injured as a result of the fire and patients in all affected areas have been evacuated to safe areas of the hospital.”

More follows on this breaking news story...