Warning over hot water bottle fire risk

The bottles have no thermal protection and the adaptors have wrongly sized pins
The bottles have no thermal protection and the adaptors have wrongly sized pins (Office for Product Safety and Standards )
  • Electric rechargeable hot-water bottles, specifically the Southern Arbor brand, have been urgently recalled due to a serious fire risk.
  • The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) issued the recall, stating the bottles lack thermal protection, causing them to overheat and potentially ignite.
  • These faulty hot-water bottles, made in China, were sold on the online platform TikTok Shop and have since been removed.
  • The product's adaptor also poses a safety hazard, featuring incorrectly sized pins that do not meet UK safety regulations.
  • Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the model code QM-01 hot-water bottle and contact their distributor for a refund or redress.
