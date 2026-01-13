Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Electric hot-water bottles have been urgently recalled because of the risk of catching fire.

The Southern Arbor electric rechargeable hot-water bottles pose a serious hazard because they may overheat, safety officials say.

The bottles, made in China, have been removed from online selling platform TikTok Shop, where they had been on sale.

The bottles have no thermal protection and the adaptors have wrongly sized pins ( Office for Product Safety and Standards )

Government regulator the Office for Product Safety and Standards is urging anyone who bought one to stop using it.

Officials say there is no thermal protection in the bottles to prevent them overheating, and they are being recalled immediately.

The watchdog said: “The product presents a serious risk of fire because there is a lack of thermal protection to prevent overheating when it is subject to misuse.

“As there are no supplied instructions, it is possible that no water will be added to the product, and whilst it is plugged in and charging, it may ignite whilst the user is not present, causing harm to consumer and home.”

The regulator said that additionally, the adaptor supplied with the product had incorrectly sized pins and did not meet the requirements of the relevant standard.

“The product does not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 or the Plugs & Sockets (Safety) Regulations 1994,” it said.

The bottle involved has the model code QM-01 and barcode 69615846554.

“The product has been recalled from end users. Owners are advised to stop using the product immediately and contact the distributor they purchased from to request redress,” the watchdog advises.

In October, a British woman said an electric rechargeable hot water bottle she had bought for £4.60 burst into flames the first time she used it.

In the TikTok app, TikTok Shop sells products directly to users.

The Independent has asked TikTok to comment.