Hot water bottles urgently recalled over fire risk
Items taken off TikTok Shop because they could catch light, says product regulator
Electric hot-water bottles have been urgently recalled because of the risk of catching fire.
The Southern Arbor electric rechargeable hot-water bottles pose a serious hazard because they may overheat, safety officials say.
The bottles, made in China, have been removed from online selling platform TikTok Shop, where they had been on sale.
Government regulator the Office for Product Safety and Standards is urging anyone who bought one to stop using it.
Officials say there is no thermal protection in the bottles to prevent them overheating, and they are being recalled immediately.
The watchdog said: “The product presents a serious risk of fire because there is a lack of thermal protection to prevent overheating when it is subject to misuse.
“As there are no supplied instructions, it is possible that no water will be added to the product, and whilst it is plugged in and charging, it may ignite whilst the user is not present, causing harm to consumer and home.”
The regulator said that additionally, the adaptor supplied with the product had incorrectly sized pins and did not meet the requirements of the relevant standard.
“The product does not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 or the Plugs & Sockets (Safety) Regulations 1994,” it said.
The bottle involved has the model code QM-01 and barcode 69615846554.
“The product has been recalled from end users. Owners are advised to stop using the product immediately and contact the distributor they purchased from to request redress,” the watchdog advises.
In October, a British woman said an electric rechargeable hot water bottle she had bought for £4.60 burst into flames the first time she used it.
In the TikTok app, TikTok Shop sells products directly to users.
The Independent has asked TikTok to comment.
