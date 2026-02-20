Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How police planned the early morning arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaves police station following arrest
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday at the Sandringham Estate by Thames Valley Police, marking the first time a senior royal has been taken into custody in modern history.
  • The arrest is part of an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office, specifically concerning his ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and accusations of sharing sensitive information while serving as a UK trade envoy.
  • The operation involved a carefully planned raid by dozens of Thames Valley Police officers, supported by Norfolk Constabulary, at his current home in Wood Farm and his former residence, Royal Lodge.
  • Following his arrest, he was taken to Aylsham police station, cautioned, and interviewed, undergoing standard procedures including a search, risk assessment, and being informed of his rights, before being placed in a cell.
  • After approximately 11 hours in custody, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was released under investigation, meaning he has neither been charged nor exonerated, with police now processing seized evidence to build a file for the Crown Prosecution Service.
