Residents speak out over new north-south railway line fears
- Dairy farmer John Edge faces renewed uncertainty over his land in Cheshire following plans for a new north-south railway line between Birmingham and Manchester.
- His farm was previously set to lose 300 acres for the scrapped HS2 northern leg, which was axed in October 2023 due to spiralling costs.
- Despite the HS2 cancellation, the Department for Transport has maintained safeguarding protections on land, including Mr Edge's farm, for potential future projects.
- Transport minister Heidi Alexander announced the new line, stating it is not an HS2 revival, but acknowledged it would cause further uncertainty for residents.
- MPs and affected residents, like Mr Edge, express frustration over the prolonged lack of clarity, which has impacted property sales and community stability.