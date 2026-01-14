Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Residents speak out over new north-south railway line fears

Alex Ross
Land between Manchester and Birmingham previously obtained for HS2 will be held onto while the project is developed
Land between Manchester and Birmingham previously obtained for HS2 will be held onto while the project is developed (PA Archive)
  • Dairy farmer John Edge faces renewed uncertainty over his land in Cheshire following plans for a new north-south railway line between Birmingham and Manchester.
  • His farm was previously set to lose 300 acres for the scrapped HS2 northern leg, which was axed in October 2023 due to spiralling costs.
  • Despite the HS2 cancellation, the Department for Transport has maintained safeguarding protections on land, including Mr Edge's farm, for potential future projects.
  • Transport minister Heidi Alexander announced the new line, stating it is not an HS2 revival, but acknowledged it would cause further uncertainty for residents.
  • MPs and affected residents, like Mr Edge, express frustration over the prolonged lack of clarity, which has impacted property sales and community stability.
