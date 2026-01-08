Man jailed for attempted murder is arrested after absconding from open prison

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An man jailed for attempted murder who absconded from an open prison has been arrested.

Kieran Cameron, 43, was reported missing from HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington, Cheshire, on Tuesday evening at 8.20pm.

He is currently serving a 23-year sentence for an attempted murder committed in Dorset in 2016.

Cheshire Police confirmed on Thursday evening that Cameron was arrested in the Hulme area of Greater Manchester by officers from their Serious and Organised Crime unit.

The force had previously stated he has extensive connections to Manchester, Liverpool, and Dorset.