MP urges crackdown on ‘stomach-churning’ human remains sales

MP calls for ban on human remains being sold on social media as 'stomach churning' cases exposed
  • A Labour MP has called for a ban on the sale of human remains on social media, exposing several "stomach-churning" cases.
  • Bell Ribeiro-Addy presented a bill to the Commons on Wednesday, 4 February, seeking to outlaw this "abhorrent trade".
  • She highlighted that human hair, teeth, skin, and other organs are frequently sold by private individuals without any regulation.
  • The MP cited examples including candlesticks made from human vertebrae and necklaces crafted from teeth.
  • These sales of human remains are currently legal to buy and sell in the UK.
