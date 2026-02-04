MP urges crackdown on ‘stomach-churning’ human remains sales
- A Labour MP has called for a ban on the sale of human remains on social media, exposing several "stomach-churning" cases.
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy presented a bill to the Commons on Wednesday, 4 February, seeking to outlaw this "abhorrent trade".
- She highlighted that human hair, teeth, skin, and other organs are frequently sold by private individuals without any regulation.
- The MP cited examples including candlesticks made from human vertebrae and necklaces crafted from teeth.
- These sales of human remains are currently legal to buy and sell in the UK.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks