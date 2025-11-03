Footballer Jonathan Gjoshe among people injured in mass train stabbing
- Scunthorpe United defender Jonathan Gjoshe was among those attacked during a mass stabbing on an LNER train in Cambridgeshire on Saturday evening.
- Mr Gjoshe sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently recovering in hospital, say his football club.
- The club released a statement wishing Jonathan a full recovery, extending their well wishes to all victims on board the train.
- Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
- Williams appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody until a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on 1 December.