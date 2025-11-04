Police review into ‘missed opportunities’ before Huntingdon train mass stabbing
- Cambridgeshire Police will launch an internal review into the events leading up to the Huntingdon train knife attack.
- Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder following the attack on an LNER train on Saturday evening.
- Police are investigating whether Williams is connected to a series of knife incidents that occurred in the hours before the train attack.
- The force voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), but the watchdog declined to investigate as it did not meet their criteria.
- Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander praised LNER staff member Samir Zitouni for his bravery during the incident, stating his quick thinking saved lives.