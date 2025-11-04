For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Cambridgeshire Police will launch an internal review of the events in the lead up to the Huntingdon train knife attack.

Anthony Williams, 32, was charged on Monday morning with 10 counts of attempted murder after an attack on an LNER train to London King’s Cross on Saturday evening.

But police are now investigating whether he is linked to a string of knife incidents in the hours before the bloody rampage.

The force voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) but the police watchdog said the referral did not meet the criteria for it to investigate.

More follows...