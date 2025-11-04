Police to review missed opportunities to arrest Huntingdon train suspect during earlier incidents
Cambridgeshire Police will launch an internal review of the events in the lead up to the Huntingdon train knife attack.
Anthony Williams, 32, was charged on Monday morning with 10 counts of attempted murder after an attack on an LNER train to London King’s Cross on Saturday evening.
But police are now investigating whether he is linked to a string of knife incidents in the hours before the bloody rampage.
The force voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) but the police watchdog said the referral did not meet the criteria for it to investigate.
