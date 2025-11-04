Police launch review into events leading up to train stabbings
- Cambridgeshire Police has launched an internal review into events leading up to a mass stabbing on a high-speed train, following earlier reports of a knifeman and a separate stabbing.
- The force referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), but the watchdog deemed the referral did not meet its investigation criteria.
- Samir Zitouni, a 48-year-old LNER customer experience host, was seriously injured while protecting passengers during the train attack and is credited with saving multiple lives.
- Politicians and LNER have praised Mr Zitouni's 'incredibly brave' actions, with calls for him and passenger Stephen Crean to receive national honours for their heroism.
- Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with the train incident and is due to appear in Cambridge Crown Court on 1 December.