Man charged after mass Huntingdon train stabbing is named by police
- Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged in connection with a mass stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire.
- He faces 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm, and one count of possession of a bladed article following an attack on an LNER service from Doncaster to London King's Cross.
- Williams is also accused of another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article for an earlier incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on the same day.
- He is scheduled to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.
- British Transport Police are investigating other potential linked offences and have cautioned against prejudicing ongoing criminal proceedings.