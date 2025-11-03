Huntingdon train stabbing latest: Man, 32, now sole suspect as ‘heroic’ rail staff member fighting for life
A 35-year-old man from London who was also arrested at the scene has been released with no further action
Detectives investigating the mass stabbing on a train have confirmed a 32-year-old man is now being treated as the only suspect.
Police arrested the British national from Peterborough on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in custody.
The British Transport Police also ruled out the motivation of terrorism.
Five victims have now been discharged from hospital, and one remains in a life-threatening condition - a “heroic” member of LNER rail staff who was on the train who tried to stop the attacker.
Armed police rushed to Huntingdon railway station to respond to the incident, which is understood to have started shortly after the LNER train left Peterborough station. Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the first emergency calls were received at 7.39pm.
One woman said she came face-to-face with the knifeman as she tried to flee.
“I just said, ‘Please don’t kill me,’” Dayna Arnold told The Mirror. “Something shifted in his face and he just carried on. He said: ‘The devil is not going to win.'”
Football fans on the LNER train during stabbing attack showed 'courage and selflessness', club says
Nottingham Forest supporters living in London were travelling on the LNER train when the Huntingdon stabbings happened, the football club said in a statement on X, as the owner commended the courage and selflessness of supporters who helped others on board.
The club said: “Many of our London-based supporters were travelling home on that train following our match at the City Ground, and our thoughts are very much with everyone caught up in such a distressing incident.
“The club is aware that many individuals demonstrated extraordinary bravery, which undoubtedly helped prevent even greater harm.
“The entire Nottingham Forest family stands firmly behind them as they recover from the events of yesterday.”
Evangelos Marinakis, the club’s owner, added: “Everyone at Nottingham Forest is shocked and deeply saddened by what happened.
“The courage and selflessness shown by our supporters on that train represents the very best of humanity and the very best of our club’s community.
“We will make sure any supporter caught up in this incident receives whatever financial support they require to enable them to access the best possible medical care as they recover.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.”
Watch: Forensic officers remain at scene following knife attack on London-bound train in Cambridgeshire
Recap: What we know about the Huntingdon knife attack
- One 32-year-old British man from Peterborough is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.
- Police have said there is nothing to suggest a terrorist incident.
- Eleven people were hospitalised after the attack. One, a member of LNER staff who tried to stop the attack, remains in a life-threatening condition, while five others have since been discharged.
- The train, which was heading to London Kings Cross, was diverted the train into Huntingdon station last night so police could respond to the incident. The driver who stopped the train at Huntingdon is understood to be called Andrew Johnson.
- Huntingdon station itself remains closed, but the rail line has reopened and trains are able to pass through on their way to London
'The devil is not going to win' train attacker told passengers
Passengers on the train involved in the attack tried to hide on the buffet car, the BBC reported.
Alistair Day said he and others managed to get into it after seeing other passengers running towards them with blood on them.
He told the BBC he saw “a man at the window with his knife” trying to get in, but by then the buffet car was locked.
One woman said she came face-to-face with the knifeman who was running through the carriage.
Dayna Arnold told the Mirror she fell as she tried to flee.
“I just said, ‘Please don’t kill me’,” she said.
“Something shifted in his face and he just carried on. He said: ‘The devil is not going to win.'”
Watch: John Healey reveals he was on Cambridgeshire knife attack train route with his wife hours before incident
Recap: Extra police officers are being deployed following the attack
Extra police officers are being deployed across the rail network following the knife attack on a train near Huntingdon, with disruption on the line expected to last until the end of Monday.
Government sources have confirmed there will be a “surge” in police presence until at least Tuesday focusing on major terminals such as London, Birmingham, York, Leeds and Manchester, as well as at Huntingdon.
The police officers are likely to be most visible in London and at Huntingdon, but will be deployed across as much of the rail network as possible.
There will also be a visible police presence on trains on the east coast mainline, with sources saying officers usually focus on stations but it was “important to reassure passengers”.
Watch: How Huntingdon train knife attack is impacting the rail network
‘I thought it was a Halloween prank - then people covered in blood appeared'
Rail workers praised for diverting train to Huntingdon
Rail workers who helped to divert the train heading to London Kings Cross into Huntingdon station last night have been praised by the RMT union.
Staff diverted the train, which was going at more than 120mph, to a slower line so it could make an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon so police could respond to the incident.
RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: “Today I am spending time with RMT members working for LNER and our wider railway family.
“I won't be doing any media interviews until the authorities have established the full facts of this horrific mass stabbing onboard an LNER train.
“I want to commend the professionalism, bravery and steadfastness of all the railway workers involved from the train crew to the driver and our members in operations who quickly assisted in diverting the King’s Cross bound train into Huntingdon station, allowing the police and emergency services to take swift action.
“I will be seeking urgent meetings with government, rail employers and police to ensure that we have the strongest possible support, resources and robust procedures in place to protect our members and the traveling public.”