Huntingdon train stabbing latest: Man, 32, now sole suspect as ‘heroic’ rail staff member fighting for life

Simon Calder: How Huntingdon train knife attack is impacting the rail network

Detectives investigating the mass stabbing on a train have confirmed a 32-year-old man is now being treated as the only suspect.

Police arrested the British national from Peterborough on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in custody.

A 35-year-old man from London who was also arrested at the scene has been released with no further action.

The British Transport Police also ruled out the motivation of terrorism.

Five victims have now been discharged from hospital, and one remains in a life-threatening condition - a “heroic” member of LNER rail staff who was on the train who tried to stop the attacker.

Armed police rushed to Huntingdon railway station to respond to the incident, which is understood to have started shortly after the LNER train left Peterborough station. Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the first emergency calls were received at 7.39pm.

One woman said she came face-to-face with the knifeman as she tried to flee.

“I just said, ‘Please don’t kill me,’” Dayna Arnold told The Mirror. “Something shifted in his face and he just carried on. He said: ‘The devil is not going to win.'”