Why Hurricane Melissa is a beast amid many monster Atlantic storms
- Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica with record-tying 185 mph winds, standing out as an extreme event amidst a growing number of powerful storms in the Atlantic.
- Scientists noted Melissa defied multiple meteorological conditions that typically weaken major hurricanes, instead continuing to gain power upon impact.
- The storm underwent "extreme rapid intensification," increasing its wind speed by approximately 70 mph within a 24-hour period, and later experienced a second phase of intensification.
- Melissa tied historical records for Atlantic hurricanes making landfall, both in terms of wind speed and barometric pressure.
- Its unusual strength is attributed to exceptionally warm ocean waters, with scientists linking this to human-caused climate change, which is predicted to lead to more intense storms globally.