Cause of death of disgraced former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins revealed

Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins
Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins (South Wales Police)
  • Ian Watkins, the disgraced former Lostprophets frontman, died from a stab wound to the neck at HMP Wakefield on 11 October.
  • An inquest opening heard that paramedics were called to the prison after reports of Watkins being stabbed, with a post-mortem confirming the cause of death.
  • Inmates Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, have been charged with Watkins' murder, and two other men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
  • The coroner has suspended the inquest pending the outcome of the criminal justice process, with a provisional trial date set for 5 May.
  • Watkins was serving a 29-year sentence for child sexual offences, having been jailed in 2013, and had previously been attacked in prison in 2023.
