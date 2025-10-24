Cause of death of disgraced former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins revealed
- Ian Watkins, the disgraced former Lostprophets frontman, died from a stab wound to the neck at HMP Wakefield on 11 October.
- An inquest opening heard that paramedics were called to the prison after reports of Watkins being stabbed, with a post-mortem confirming the cause of death.
- Inmates Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, have been charged with Watkins' murder, and two other men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
- The coroner has suspended the inquest pending the outcome of the criminal justice process, with a provisional trial date set for 5 May.
- Watkins was serving a 29-year sentence for child sexual offences, having been jailed in 2013, and had previously been attacked in prison in 2023.