Disgraced rock star Ian Watkins died from stab wound to the neck, inquest hears

Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins died from a stab wound to the neck, an inquest opening has heard.

The disgraced rock star, 48, died after an alleged attack at HMP Wakefield, where he was serving a 29-year sentence for child sexual offences.

On Friday an inquest into Watkins’ death was opened and adjourned at Wakefield Coroner’s Court.

Coroner Oliver Longstaff said Watkins, who was referred to by his full name of Ian David Karslake Watkins during the brief hearing, was pronounced dead at the West Yorkshire jail on October 11 by an attending doctor, and was formally identified by a prison officer.

Mr Longstaff said paramedics were called to the West Yorkshire jail, where Watkins was a serving prisoner, “following a report he had been stabbed in the neck”.

The coroner said a post-mortem report gave the cause of death as an incision to the neck.

He said other prisoners had been charged with murder and the coroner’s investigation would be suspended “pending the outcome of the criminal justice process”.

Mr Longstaff said: “Whether an inquest into the death requires to be resumed following the conclusion of that criminal process is a matter of complete speculation and remains to be seen.”

The inquest heard Watkins was born in Wales in 1977.

Inmates Rashid Gedel, 25, and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, have been charged with murdering Watkins.

This week West Yorkshire Police said two more men from the prison had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

The men aged 23 and 39 were bailed and returned to prison while inquiries continue.

Gedel, who was referred to as Rico Gedel in court, and Dodsworth appeared in court last week charged with murder but were not asked to enter pleas.

Dodsworth appeared via video link from HMP Wakefield but Leeds Crown Court heard Gedel had refused to attend remotely as he wanted to appear in person.

Judge Guy Kearl, the Recorder of Leeds, set a provisional date of May 5 for the trial, which is expected to take two to three weeks.

Watkins was jailed for 29 years in December 2013, with a further six years on licence, after admitting a string of sex offences – including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.

The disgraced singer was arrested following the execution of a drugs warrant at his Pontypridd home on September 21 2012 when a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized.

Analysis of the equipment uncovered Watkins’ depraved behaviour.

Watkins was previously taken to hospital after being attacked in 2023.

At the time, police said his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

A source told the Mirror he had been taken hostage by three other inmates.

And in 2019 he was jailed for 10 months on top of the sentence he was serving for child sex offences after he was found guilty of possessing a mobile phone in prison.