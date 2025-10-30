Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arrested ICE agent accused of DUI questioned officer’s nationality en route to jail

'I'll check that' Drunk driving ICE agent continues to question officer's nationality during viral arrest
  • Extended footage unearthed by The Independent shows an ICE agent, Scott Deiseroth, continuing to question a Black deputy’s nationality while being driven to jail.
  • Deiseroth, 42, from Miami, was stopped on 13 August for reckless driving by Monroe County Sheriff's deputies.
  • During the stop, Deiseroth, who identified himself as a federal agent, was belligerent and inquired about the nationality of one of the deputies.
  • After failing sobriety tests and being placed in the police car, he persisted in asking the Black officer’s partner if his colleague was Haitian.
  • Deiseroth then said he was going to 'check that' despite being told the deputy was an American citizen.
