Arrested ICE agent accused of DUI questioned officer’s nationality en route to jail
- Extended footage unearthed by The Independent shows an ICE agent, Scott Deiseroth, continuing to question a Black deputy’s nationality while being driven to jail.
- Deiseroth, 42, from Miami, was stopped on 13 August for reckless driving by Monroe County Sheriff's deputies.
- During the stop, Deiseroth, who identified himself as a federal agent, was belligerent and inquired about the nationality of one of the deputies.
- After failing sobriety tests and being placed in the police car, he persisted in asking the Black officer’s partner if his colleague was Haitian.
- Deiseroth then said he was going to 'check that' despite being told the deputy was an American citizen.