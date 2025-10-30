A ‘drunk driving’ ICE agent continued to question a Black deputy’s nationality as he was being driven to jail in extended footage unearthed by The Independent.

Scott Deiseroth of Miami, 42, hit the headlines earlier this month after footage emerged of Monroe County Sheriff's deputies stopping him on 13 August for reckless driving.

Deiseroth, who declared himself a federal agent, was belligerent while responding to questions, inquiring about the nationality of one of the deputies.

After he failed to pass numerous sobriety tests, he was placed in the police car and was taken to county jail.

On the way there, he continued to ask the Black officer’s partner if his colleague was Haitian and vowed to “check that” when told he was an American citizen.