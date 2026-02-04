Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ICE accused of blowing court orders as DOJ lawyer says ‘this job sucks’

ICE have been accused of blowing court orders
ICE have been accused of blowing court orders (Reuters)
  • Federal judges in Minnesota are expressing significant frustration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for its repeated failure to comply with court orders regarding the release of wrongly detained immigrants.
  • District Judge Jerry R. Blackwell highlighted "alarming" failures by ICE, suggesting officials could be held in contempt for not adhering to court directives.
  • A Department of Justice lawyer, Julie Le, described the legal system as "sucks" and herself as "overwhelmed" by the influx of immigration cases following the Trump administration's "Operation Metro Surge”, adding that she wished she could be held in contempt so she could sleep.
  • Judge Blackwell criticised ICE for detaining too many individuals, exceeding its capacity to adjudicate cases, and attributed some of these issues to the agency's non-compliance with court orders.
  • Another federal judge, Patrick J. Schiltz, documented 96 alleged instances of ICE violating court orders since the start of the year, underscoring widespread issues with the agency's operations.
