Protests erupt in Milan over ICE agents at Winter Olympics
- Hundreds of Italians protested on Saturday in Milan against the involvement of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the upcoming Winter Olympics.
- Demonstrators blew whistles and sang Bruce Springsteen songs, mirroring tactics used by anti-ICE protesters in the US.
- ICE staff are scheduled to protect the US delegation at the Games, which will take place from 6-22 February in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.
- The decision has caused significant uproar in Italy, primarily due to recent fatal shootings of US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minnesota.
- Milan's mayor, Giuseppe Sala, earlier declared that ICE is “not welcome” in the city.
