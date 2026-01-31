Hundreds protest in Milan against ICE involvement at Winter Olympics
Italians blew whistles and sang Bruce Springsteen songs
Hundreds of Italians have taken to the streets to protest US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents’ involvement in the Winter Olympics.
The demonstrators gathered in Milan on Saturday, blowing whistles and singing Bruce Springsteen songs, in an echo of some of the tactics used by anti-ICE protesters in the US.
It was announced this week that ICE staff will help to protect the US delegation at the Games, which run from 6-22 February in Milan and the Alpine resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo.
The security role is consistent with support provided by various federal agencies for US diplomats at previous Olympic events.
However, the news was met by uproar in Italy due to the fatal shootings of US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minnesota.
Umberto Daddario, a 54-year-old industrial chemist, was at the protest with his daughter Giorgia, 16.
They carried a hand-written placard that read "ICE=FASCISM."
Fabio, a 49-year-old architect from Milan, attended the demonstration, with his wife and daughters aged 10 and six.
"We are here at the request of our daughters who wanted to demonstrate as a protest against what is going on in the USA," he said.
Italy has detailed a sweeping security plan for the Winter Olympics, stressing that it will keep command of all operations.
The US delegation will be led by Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Milan’s mayor Giuseppe Sala earlier said that ICE is “not welcome” in the Italian city.
“They are not aligned with our democratic way of managing security,” Mr Sala told RTL Radio 102.
The Minnesota shootings
Mother of three Renee Nicole Good was shot dead in her car after a disagreement with ICE agent Jonathan Ross on 7 January.
The Trump administration has consistently stated that Mr Ross acted in self defence when he shot the woman.
However, footage seems to show Ms Good attempting to turn her car past the agent to drive away.
Intensive care nurse Alex Pretti was then shot dead on 24 January, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claiming the agent fired in self-defence after stating that Mr Pretti had a handgun and resisted attempts to disarm him.
This version of events has been challenged by eyewitnesses and Mr Pretti’s family.
