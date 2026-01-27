ICE agents handed shock Winter Olympics role after Minneapolis shootings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are set to play a security role at the upcoming Milan Cortina Winter Games, a decision that has drawn sharp criticism from Milan's Mayor Giuseppe Sala.

Sources at the US embassy in Rome confirmed ICE's participation, clarifying that federal agents would support diplomatic security details rather than conducting immigration enforcement operations.

This role, which includes the investigative component of ICE, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), is consistent with support provided by various federal agencies for US diplomats at previous Olympic events, the anonymous sources stated.

However, Mayor Sala has unequivocally declared ICE unwelcome in his city, which is slated to host the majority of the ice sports.

"They are not welcome in Milan. They are not aligned with our democratic way of managing security," Sala told RTL Radio 102.

ICE agents will have a security role at the Winter Olympics ( AFP via Getty Images )

The news of ICE's involvement was initially reported over the weekend by the Italian daily il Fatto Quotidiano, prompting conflicting statements from Italian authorities who appeared reluctant to confirm their role.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi stated on Saturday that he had not received confirmation, though he added, "I don't see what the problem would be," according to the ANSA news agency.

The confirmation of ICE's role follows a recent incident where RAI state TV aired video of agents threatening to break the glass on a vehicle belonging to a RAI crew reporting in Minneapolis.

There have also been two fatal shootings involving ICE agents in recent weeks in Minneapolis.

Mother of three Renee Nicole Good was shot dead in her car after a disagreement with ICE agent Jonathan Ross on 7 January.

Intensive care nurse Alex Pretti was then shot dead on 24 January, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claiming the agent fired in self-defence after stating Pretti had a handgun and resisted attempts to disarm him.

This version of events has been challenged by eyewitnesses and Pretti’s family.