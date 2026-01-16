Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

ICE agents arrest Mexican restaurant staff hours after eating there

Police shoot anti-ICE protester in eye with pepper ball at close range
  • Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers reportedly arrested three staff members from El Tapatio, a Mexican restaurant in Willmar, Minnesota, on Thursday evening.
  • The arrests occurred hours after four ICE officers had eaten lunch at the family-owned establishment.
  • Witnesses claimed officers followed the staff after the restaurant closed, with bystanders shouting at the arresting officers.
  • This incident is part of 'Operation Metro Surge', an immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota that has led to increased tensions and protests.
  • Other Mexican restaurants in Minnesota, such as El Rodeo and Pancho's Taqueria, have also been affected by ICE operations, leading to closures or staff being too scared to work.
