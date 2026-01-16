Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers reportedly arrested three staff members from a Mexican restaurant outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Thursday evening, hours after the officers ate lunch at the establishment.

Around 3 p.m. local time, four ICE officers ate at a booth at El Tapatio, a family-owned restaurant in Willmar, Minnesota, located approximately 85 miles west of Minneapolis, witnesses told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Witnesses, who took photos of the officers at the restaurant and videos of the arrest, said the staff appeared “frightened.”

Hours later, around 8:30 p.m., bystanders said they saw ICE officers arrest three staff members from the restaurant near Willmar Middle School and a Lutheran church. Witnesses claimed the officers followed the restaurant staff after they closed up for the evening.

Bystanders who witnessed the arrest blew whistles and shouted at the arresting officers, “Would your mama be proud of you right now?” according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

open image in gallery Immigration law enforcement have descended on Minnesota at the direction of Trump administration officials who have targeted the state ( Getty )

It is unclear who the individuals arrested are or what the reason was for their arrests

The Independent has asked Immigration and Customs Enforcement and El Tapatio for comment.

Willmar is a city located in Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota. It has a population of around 21,000, according to the 2020 census. Of the population, around 40 percent are people of color, one-third identifying as Hispanic.

Thousands of federal law enforcement officers from the Department of Homeland Security have been sent to Minnesota to crack down on immigrant communities that the administration has accused of taking advantage of U.S. social services and has committed rampant fraud.

The immigration operation, known as “Operation Metro Surge,” has caused chaos in cities as the number of violent interactions between civilians and ICE officers increases. State-wide protests have been ongoing since an ICE officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in Minneapolis last week.

open image in gallery Federal immigration law enforcement has been conducting arrests throughout Minnesota, in part, by asking residents for documents that prove they are legally in the country ( Stephen Maturen/Getty Images )

But even the heavy presence of federal law enforcement has rattled immigrants living in communities.

Immigration enforcement officers appear to be targeting locations where they believe undocumented immigrants may be working.

Earlier this week, CBS News reported that another Mexican restaurant called El Rodeo, located in the Twin Cities, was forced to close after ICE officers showed up. Although no arrests were made, the incident spooked some staff members enough that they’re reportedly too scared to come to work.

In another incident, an employee who legally worked at Pancho's Taqueria and Mexican Cafe, located in Circle Pines, Minnesota, was detained after ICE showed up and waited in the parking lot, according to a GoFundMe. The restaurant later reportedly closed after the incident.