Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

ICE agents ‘pulled from Super Bowl’ amid public outrage

Batman puts Bay Area city council on blast over ICE at the upcoming Super Bowl
  • The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly reversing its decision to deploy Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for immigration operations at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California.
  • Unnamed sources informed TMZ that federal agents will not be present for immigration enforcement at the event or related NFL activities, marking a significant change from previous messaging.
  • The reported policy shift follows a Fox News poll indicating that nearly 60 per cent of Americans believe ICE's enforcement actions are “too aggressive.”
  • The potential withdrawal also comes amidst widespread public pushback against ICE and a YouGov poll showing low public confidence in the agency.
  • The decision is likely to have been informed by the widespread outrage caused by the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in