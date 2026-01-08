Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Feds block state from helping in ICE shooting investigation

Minneapolis woman shot dead by ICE agent
  • Minnesota's state investigations agency says it has been barred from helping in the investigation into a fatal shooting involving ICE in Minneapolis.
  • An ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, 37, as she sat inside her car Wednesday during a large immigration operation in the city.
  • Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said it was initially decided that the BCA Force Investigations Unit would conduct a joint investigation with the FBI.
  • The U.S. attorney’s office changed the plan after state investigators were already at the scene coordinating investigative work, according to Evans.
  • He said the agency reluctantly withdrew from the investigation after he was told, “The investigation would now be led solely by the FBI, and the BCA would no longer have access to the case materials, scene evidence or investigative interviews necessary to complete a thorough and independent investigation.”
In full

