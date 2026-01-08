Minneapolis ICE shooting latest: Noem’s claims disputed by officials after fatal killing of Renee Nicole Good
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz asked Americans to ‘stand with us against this’ in the wake of the shooting
Large crowds are gathering in Minneapolis to protest the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot Wednesday morning by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.
Local officials have strongly disputed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's account of the killing after she called the incident an act of “domestic terrorism”, and said the officer fired in self-defence after Good attempted to ram ICE officers with her vehicle.
Video of the incident shows the 37-year-old inside her vehicle, blocking ICE agents. A group of officials then surrounded the car and told her to exit. When she started to move her car, an agent near the front fired through the windshield.
President Donald Trump defended the ICE agent and said Good was "very disorderly, obstructing and resisting".
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz condemned the shooting, saying: “Don’t believe this propaganda machine.”
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called Neom’s account “bulls***t,” saying the shooting was “an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying, getting killed.”
Tom Homan says he won't comment further on Minneapolis shooting
White House border czar Tom Homan told CBS News’s Tony Dokoupil he won’t comment further on the shooting in Minneapolis.
“I’d be unprofessional to comment on what I think happened in that situation. Let the investigation play out and hold people accountable based on the investigation,” Homan said.
Earlier Wednesday, Homan posted on X that the shooting “is yet another tragic example of the results of the hateful rhetoric and violent attacks against the men and women of ICE and BP.”
“These brave men and women are forced to conduct law enforcement operations in heightened threat environments every day. Like all Americans, our officers have a right to self defense,” he wrote.
What we know about deadly ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis
A 37-year-old woman was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minnesota, sparking sharply conflicting accounts of the incident from local, state and federal officials.
The fatal shooting occurred on a street in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, where numerous immigration officers were present following a recent influx of federal agents to the city, according to the City of Minneapolis. The woman’s mother identified her as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, according to The Minnesota Star Tribune.
Video of the incident shows an ICE officer confronting Good in her car before firing several shots into the vehicle as it started to move.
What we know about the deadly ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis
National Guard could be deployed as anger mount
Gov. Tim Walz said he was prepared to deploy the National Guard if necessary.
He expressed outrage over the shooting but called on people to keep protests peaceful.
He said the warning order to the national guard gives members a "heads up that something could be coming.”
"And these national guard troops are our national guard troops," Walz said. "They're teachers in your community, they're business owners, they're construction professionals. They are Minnesotans."
Walz added that his administration is "going to stop at nothing to seek accountability and justice" after the fatal shooting.
The state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
"To Minnesotans I say this: I feel your anger. I'm angry," Walz said.
"They want a show. We can't give it to them. We cannot. If you protest and express your First Amendment rights, please do so peacefully as you always do. We can't give them what they want."
There were calls on social media to prosecute the officer who shot Renee Nicole Good.
ICYMI: Kristi Noem defends ICE agent who fatally shot Minneapolis woman
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the ICE agent who fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis, claiming he “used his training” in the incident.
“It’s clearly established law that a vehicle driven by a person and used to harm someone is a deadly weapon,” Noem said at a Wednesday evening press conference.
“Deadly force is perfectly lawful when a threat is faced by a weapon. So I do believe that this officer used his training in this situation and will let the FBI continue the investigation to get it resolved,” she added.
Family say Renee Nicole Good was murdered by ICE
The family of Renee Nicole Good has said she was “murdered” after she was shot and killed by an immigration agent in Minneapolis.
The 37-year-old woman was shot dead by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during an operation in the Minnesota city on Wednesday.
Good, a poet and mother of three, had previously been married to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr, who died in 2023 at the age of 36.
At the time of her death, she was married to a woman named Becca Good.
Speaking to The Telegraph, her former father-in-law, Timmy Ray Macklin Sr, said he believed she had been “murdered” by ICE agents.
“It is horrible – it’s murder. Everybody is terribly shocked right now,” he said. “She was a good, outgoing person. I didn’t agree with a lot of her ways, but it’s really sad to see these things happen.”
Good and her former husband had a six-year-old child, whom she would bring to visit his grandparents “a couple of times a year”, he said.
“My main concern right now is getting my grandchild,” he added.
Her mother, Donna Ganger, described Good as “an amazing human being” and “one of the kindest people I’ve ever known” in a tribute published by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
She said Good had been living in Minnesota with her partner.
“She was extremely compassionate. She took care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate,” Ganger said.
DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the woman ignored repeated orders to exit her vehicle and attempted to run over an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, describing the incident as an effort “to kill or cause bodily harm to agents.”
In pictures: Protests and vigil held for Renee Good after fatal ICE shooting
Dramatic images of protests and a solemn vigil for 37-year-old Renee Good emerged after she was killed by a federal immigration agent on Wednesday.
Hundreds of people took to the streets on a chilly winter night, holding candles and laying bouquets of flowers at a makeshift memorial at the intersection where Good was shot.
Angry protesters carried banners reading “ICE in drinks, not communities!”, “ICE out”, and “RIP Renee, murdered by ICE”.
Recap: Everything we know about the ICE shooting in Minneapolis
- Renee Nicole Macklin Goodtried, 37, was shot and killed by an ICE officer. She was shot in the head in front of a family member in a snowy residential neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis.
- Minnesota officials have disputed the federal account of the circumstances of the shooting.
- Homeland security secretary Kristi Noem described the incident as an "act of domestic terrorism" carried out against ICE officers by a woman who "attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle”.
- However, Mayor Jacob Frey described the shooting as reckless and unnecessary.
- Macklin Good was a mother to a six-year-old child and described herself online as a “poet and writer and wife and mom”. She was originally from Colorado and had recently arrived in Minnesota.
- President Donald Trump echoed Noem’s claims in a social media post and defended ICE’s actions.
- A large crowd gathered at the scene following the shooting, with protesters chanting “ICE out of Minnesota” and using whistles to disrupt officers.
- Minneapolis Public Schools cancelled classes, sports and activities for Thursday and Friday, citing safety concerns.
- The FBI will investigate the shooting, while state authorities will work alongside federal agencies, according to Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson.
Why is ICE in Minneapolis?
The Trump administration deployed an additional 2,000 federal agents to the Minneapolis area in recent weeks in response to allegations of welfare fraud in the state.
Speaking at a Wednesday press conference, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the ICE deployment was not making the city safer.
“They’re ripping families apart, they’re sowing chaos in our streets,” he said.
The deployment, which began on Sunday, is among the largest concentrations of Department of Homeland Security personnel in a U.S. city in recent years.
It follows an immigration enforcement campaign launched by ICE late last year targeting individuals with deportation orders in Minneapolis, including members of the city’s Somali community.
The Somali community has frequently been criticised by President Trump, who has called them “garbage” and said: “I don’t want them in our country. I’ll be honest with you. Their country’s no good for a reason. Their country stinks.”
Trump later doubled down on his remarks following a YouTube video by a conservative content creator alleging mass fraud at daycare centres run by Somali immigrants.
In response, the administration has withheld federal childcare funds from Minnesota.
ICE agents have also been deployed to other cities across the U.S., making thousands of arrests as part of what the administration describes as a crackdown on crime and undocumented immigrants.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks out on fatal shooting by ICE agents
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar reacted to the fatal shooting of Renee Good by ICE agents in Minneapolis on Wednesday, calling for full transparency.
"I am praying for the family and loved ones of the woman who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis this morning. This tragedy is the result of the administration sending federal agents onto our streets against the wishes of local law enforcement, including our respected Police Chief Brian O'Hara,” she wrote.
“We need full transparency and an investigation of what happened, and I am deeply concerned that statements made by DHS do not appear to reflect video evidence and on-the-ground accounts.
“While our immigration enforcement should be focused on apprehending and prosecuting violent criminals to make our communities safer, these ICE actions are doing the opposite and making our state less safe."
Driver shot in Minneapolis is at least the fifth person killed in US immigration crackdown
The fatal shooting of a woman by ICE agents in Minneapolis is at least the fifth death in the wake of the Trump administration’s aggressive U.S. immigration crackdown.
The Department of Homeland Security said the officer fired in self-defense as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Macklin Good tried to run down officers with her vehicle.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said video of the incident showed it was reckless and unnecessary.
Last September, Immigration and Customs Enforcement fatally shot another person outside Chicago.
Two people have died after being struck by vehicles while fleeing immigration authorities. And a California farmworker fell from a greenhouse and broke his neck during an ICE raid last July.
No officers or agents have been charged in the deaths.Those killed so far are:
1. Silverio Villegas González, 38 – Line cook from Mexico; fatally shot during a traffic stop in suburban Chicago on 12 September.
2. Jaime Alanis, 57 – Farmworker from Mexico; fell from a greenhouse roof during an ICE raid in Camarillo, California, on 10 July.
3. Roberto Carlos Montoya Valdez, 52 – From Guatemala; struck by an SUV while running across a California freeway on 14 August.
4. Josué Castro Rivera, 24 – Gardener from Honduras; struck by a pickup truck on Interstate 264 in Norfolk, Virginia, on 23 October while fleeing a traffic stop.
