ICE shooting latest: Donations pour in for agent who killed Renee Good after weekend of protests
More than $350,000 raised so far to support federal immigration officer Jonathan Ross as cause promoted by conservative hedge fund billionaire
Donations have poured into a GoFundMe account for the ICE officer accused of killing activist Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week as protests continued in cities across the U.S. over the weekend.
Good, a 37-year-old mother-of-three, was shot dead by federal immigration agent Jonathan Ross behind the wheel of her SUV on a residential street Wednesday morning, provoking a huge public outcry as footage of the incident was closely scrutinized on social media.
After a GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the victim’s family, a competing account was established to enable Ross to bankroll his legal defense.
“I am big believer in our legal principal [sic] that one is innocent until proven guilty,” wrote hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman on X after donating a reported $10,000 to Ross’s cause.
The Trump administration, which blamed Good for the confrontation that led to her death, has meanwhile said it is sending “hundreds” more federal law enforcement agents to Minnesota to protect its officers and continue immigration raids.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called on ICE to “get the f*** out” of the city and accused federal law enforcement of making the community less safe.
Anti-ICE protests continue after mother-of-three shot dead in Minneapolis
Thousands of people gathered in cities across the U.S. over the weekend to protest the aggressive immigration enforcement action that led to the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis and the shooting of two other people in Portland, Oregon.
Residents of Washington, D.C., Boston, New York, Raleigh, Seattle, and other cities joined the Minneapolis community in grieving the death of Good by marching with signs honoring the 37-year-old mother and chanting anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement sentiments.
“F*** ICE, ICE out,” protesters across the country chanted.
“ICE off our streets for Good,” and “Justice for Renee Good” were among the popular signs photographed in the demonstrations.
Other signs called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, accused the administration of fascism, and claimed that ICE had committed “murder.”
Ariana Baio has a full report.
Thousands turn up for nationwide anti-ICE protests after killing of Renee Good
GoFundMe set up to support immigration agent accused of killing Renee Good
Donations have poured into a GoFundMe account for the ICE officer accused of killing activist Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week as protests continued in cities across the U.S. over the weekend.
Good, a 37-year-old mother-of-three, was shot dead by federal immigration agent Jonathan Ross behind the wheel of her SUV on a residential street Wednesday morning, provoking a huge public outcry as footage of the incident was closely scrutinized on social media.
After a GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for the victim’s family, a competing account was established to enable Ross to bankroll his legal defense, which had reached $350,000 at the time of writing.
“I am big believer in our legal principal [sic] that one is innocent until proven guilty,” wrote hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman on X after donating a reported $10,000 to Ross’s cause.
Ackman also said he had intended to donate to Good’s account but that it had been closed before he could do so, nevertheless sharing links to both pages.
The Good family GoFundMe has already raised more than $1.5 million.
Hello and welcome
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the ongoing fallout from the killing of activist Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week, which has led to widespread anti-ICE protests in cities across the U.S.
Good, a 37-year-old mother-of-three and poet, was shot dead behind the wheel of her car by immigration agent Jonathan Ross in a confrontation on a suburban street, sparking a huge public outcry when footage of the incident was shared on social media.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks