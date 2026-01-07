Woman fatally shot by ICE during Minneapolis raids
- Protests have broken out after a woman was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis Wednesday.
- Law enforcement said the ICE agent shot the woman after she tried to run over officers during an immigration crackdown in the city.
- However, videos of the incident posted online appeared to show the woman struggling to navigate her vehicle slowly as law enforcement agents surrounded it. As she tried to move, the officer fired several shots, causing the woman to speed away and crash into a telephone pole.
- A bullet hole could be seen in a car windshield after the shooting at around 10:30 a.m. It happened after 2,000 federal agents were sent to Minneapolis to assist in immigration operations.
- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he was outraged by the shooting and demanded ICE's immediate departure, stating their presence was causing “chaos” in the city.