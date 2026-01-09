Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ICE shooting victim’s wife issues statement as new video emerges

A poster mourning Renee Nicole Good is pasted to a light pole near the scene of her shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota
A poster mourning Renee Nicole Good is pasted to a light pole near the scene of her shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota (Getty)
  • The wife of the 37-year-old mom shot dead by ICE in Minneapolis has spoken out for the first time since the shooting.
  • Becca Good, wife of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, said “kindness radiated out of her.” She recalled their recent move to Minneapolis in a statement to MPR News, writing, “What we found when we got here was a vibrant and welcoming community, we made friends and spread joy.”
  • She said they’d stopped in the neighborhood where a large ICE operation was underway Wednesday to support their neighbors. “We had whistles. They had guns,” she wrote.
  • Her statement came as new video emerged of the shooting, apparently taken on the phone of the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good.
  • Renee leaves behind three children, including a six-year-old who had already lost his father. “I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him. That the people who did this had fear and anger in their hearts, and we need to show them a better way,” Becca wrote.
