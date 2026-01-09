ICE shooting victim’s wife issues statement as new video emerges
- The wife of the 37-year-old mom shot dead by ICE in Minneapolis has spoken out for the first time since the shooting.
- Becca Good, wife of Renee Nicole Macklin Good, said “kindness radiated out of her.” She recalled their recent move to Minneapolis in a statement to MPR News, writing, “What we found when we got here was a vibrant and welcoming community, we made friends and spread joy.”
- She said they’d stopped in the neighborhood where a large ICE operation was underway Wednesday to support their neighbors. “We had whistles. They had guns,” she wrote.
- Her statement came as new video emerged of the shooting, apparently taken on the phone of the ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Good.
- Renee leaves behind three children, including a six-year-old who had already lost his father. “I am now left to raise our son and to continue teaching him, as Renee believed, that there are people building a better world for him. That the people who did this had fear and anger in their hearts, and we need to show them a better way,” Becca wrote.