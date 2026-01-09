Minneapolis ICE shooting live updates: Mayor disputes Trump claim agent was badly injured and defends ‘F-bomb’ rhetoric

Protesters clash with police outside ICE facility in Minneapolis

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey has defended his use of expletives in the aftermath of this week’s shooting in which 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was killed, and blasted the ICE agents responsible for her death.

"I dropped an F-bomb... They killed somebody. Which one of those is more inflammatory? I'm going with the killing somebody,” Frey said at a press conference Friday.

The mayor also disputed claims by the Trump administration, including vice president JD Vance, that the ICE agent responsible for the shooting, Jonathan Ross, had been injured during the altercation.

“The ICE agent walked away with a hip injury that he might as well have gotten from closing a refrigerator door with his hips. He was not injured,” Frey said. “I've seen worse injuries from doing that, so give me a break.

“No, he was not ran over. He walked out of there with a hop in his step.”

Protests erupted against ICE in several cities on Thursday evening, including Austin, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, and New York, as demonstrators gathered to express their outrage after Good, a poet and mother-of-three, was shot dead behind the wheel of her car during an altercation with agents.

Elsewhere, Border Patrol agents shot and wounded two people in Portland, Oregon, Thursday afternoon during a vehicle stop, further heightening tensions.