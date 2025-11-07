Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Famous opera singer’s shows cancelled over pro-Putin links

Putin unveils Russia's new nuclear powered missile cruiser Khabarovskowered Missile Cruiser Khabarovsk
  • An Italian opera house cancelled performances by Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov due to his perceived closeness to President Vladimir Putin.
  • Abdrazakov was scheduled to perform in Mozart's "Don Giovanni" at the Verona Philharmonic Theatre from 18 to 25 January.
  • The cancellation followed calls from Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, which highlighted Abdrazakov's support for Putin.
  • Italy's Culture Minister, Alessandro Giuli, welcomed the decision, stating that Russian art is not welcome when it serves as a propaganda tool for a despotic power.
  • Abdrazakov received a prestigious state award from Putin last year and holds positions on the presidential council for culture and arts, and as head of the Sevastopol Opera and Ballet Theatre in Crimea.
