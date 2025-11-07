Opera house praised for canceling singer with links to Putin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Italian opera house has cancelled performances by Russian bass Ildar Abdrazakov, seen as close to President Vladimir Putin. Italy's government welcomed the move.

Abdrazakov was scheduled for Mozart's "Don Giovanni" at the Verona Philharmonic Theatre (Jan 18-25). His exclusion followed calls from Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation over Putin support.

The Arena di Verona Foundation, theatre operator, announced Abdrazakov's withdrawal Thursday, offering no reason. Reuters sought comment, but his representative said he was too busy.

Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli backed the cancellation, saying Russian art is welcome "when they serve as a vehicle for dialogue and peace between peoples".

But they were not welcome, he said, "when they become a propaganda tool serving a despotic power that cannot and must not have citizenship rights in the free world".

Pina Picierno, vice president of the European Parliament, posted on X that the cancellation was a victory against "the propaganda of Putin and the Kremlin".

Ildar Abdrazakov (second centre) was due to star in Mozart's opera "Don Giovanni" at the Verona Philharmonic Theatre ( Associated Press )

Before Russia's war in Ukraine, Abdrazakov, 49, performed at top concert houses around the world including in London's Covent Garden and at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

Last year he received a prestigious state award from Putin and was appointed as a member of the presidential council for culture and arts. He was also named as head of the Sevastopol Opera and Ballet Theatre in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Elsewhere on its website, the Arena di Verona Foundation hailed Abdrazakov "as one of opera's most sought-after basses and one of his generation's most celebrated and recognised artists".

In December 2022, he performed at Milan's La Scala theatre in the Russian opera "Boris Godunov", which was staged amid protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In July, Russian conductor Valery Gergiev had a concert cancelled in Italy, drawing strong protests from Moscow, after he was similarly criticised for his support of Putin.