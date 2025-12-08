Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tory minister says Trump’s ICE policy could work in UK

Mahmood vows to restore order and control to the border as she unveils major asylum reforms
  • Shadow home secretary Chris Philp praised Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration in the US, suggesting similar measures could be effective in the UK.
  • The Conservative Party's immigration plan includes leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), banning asylum claims for new illegal immigrants, and establishing a 'removals force' modelled on the US's ICE.
  • Philp stated that exiting the ECHR would enable the UK to deport illegal immigrants within a week of arrival and remove 150,000 people annually.
  • He cited the US administration's policy of immediate removal, which reduced illegal entry across the Mexican border by 80-90 per cent, as evidence these policies work.
  • The Conservative plan also proposes abolishing immigration tribunals, granting the Home Office sole decision-making power on migration, while Labour has also unveiled its own asylum system overhaul.
