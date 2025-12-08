Tory minister says Trump’s ICE policy could work in UK
- Shadow home secretary Chris Philp praised Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration in the US, suggesting similar measures could be effective in the UK.
- The Conservative Party's immigration plan includes leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), banning asylum claims for new illegal immigrants, and establishing a 'removals force' modelled on the US's ICE.
- Philp stated that exiting the ECHR would enable the UK to deport illegal immigrants within a week of arrival and remove 150,000 people annually.
- He cited the US administration's policy of immediate removal, which reduced illegal entry across the Mexican border by 80-90 per cent, as evidence these policies work.
- The Conservative plan also proposes abolishing immigration tribunals, granting the Home Office sole decision-making power on migration, while Labour has also unveiled its own asylum system overhaul.