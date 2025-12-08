Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has announced her intention to resign from Congress in January after falling out with Donald Trump, has accused the president of “directly fuelling” death threats against her family.

Speaking to Lesley Stahl on CBS News’s 60 Minutes on Sunday evening, the congresswoman, 51, was asked by anchor Lesley Stahl about her decision “not to stay and fight” when Trump began to attack her on Truth Social last month, labelling her “Marjorie Traitor Brown.”

“After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house. And then I got several direct death threats on my son,” Greene said.

open image in gallery Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is interviewed by Lesley Stahl on CBS News's 60 Minutes about her fractured relationship with President Donald Trump on Sunday ( 60 Minutes/CBS News )

“You say the president put your life in danger,” Stahl continued. “You blame him, you say he fueled a ‘hotbed of threats’ against me, and that you blame him for the threats against your son.”

“The subject line for the direct death threats against my son was his words – Marjorie Traitor Greene,” the former MAGA cheerleader answered. “Those are death threats directly fueled by President Trump.”

The representative did not explain which of her two sons, aged 22 and 26, had been targeted but said she had informed the president and Vice President JD Vance about it and that, while the latter promised to look into it, Trump responded by saying something that “wasn’t very nice.” Pressed for more details, Greene added that the president’s remark had been “extremely unkind.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

Elsewhere in the interview, Greene attempted to distance herself from her former place in Trump’s movement and sounded off on her political future.

open image in gallery Greene accused Trump of betraying his ‘America First’ agenda ( AFP/Getty )

The Republican said she considered herself “America First” rather than MAGA, which she called “President Trump’s phrase,” and accused the president of failing to deliver on his promises to voters by siding with corporate allies over regular Americans.

“Those are the areas that are still getting everything they want, while the people, we’re still out here saying, ‘We want to see action on areas for the American people, not for the major industries and the big donors,” Greene told Stahl, suggesting Trump had his priorities wrong.

Throughout the year, the populist has hammered Trump and split with the GOP on a variety issues, including siding with Democrats to support extending Obamacare subsidies during shutdown negotiations and backing a bipartisan effort to force the government to release more of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

She doubled down on her criticism of some party members during her 60 Minutes interview, claiming Republicans on Capitol Hill once mocked Trump behind his back but now pretend to be supporters out of a combination of political opportunism and fear of reprisals.

“I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started – excuse my language, Lesley – kissing his a** and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time,” she said.

open image in gallery Republicans mock Trump behind his back, Greene claimed ( AP )

Despite the president saying he wants to see Greene succeed in politics in the future, her alliance with him seems definitively over, as do her political ambitions.

As rumors of a potential 2028 presidential bid swirl, she told Stahl she has “zero desire” to seek the White House, adding that she would “hate” being in the Senate and is not running for Georgia governor.

“And I’ll have face-to-face conversations with people and I’ll flat out tell them to their face, and they won’t believe me. And they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, sure.’ They’ll wink at me and I’m like ’OK.’ It’s like, I don’t know how to make it more clear,” she told Stahl.

“Surprise, surprise... I’m not your politician with a whole itinerary of plans or political ambitions.”

Greene also opened up about the behind-the-scenes conversations she said she had regarding the Epstein scandal with Trump. The representative claimed Trump wanted to prevent the release of files because he said it would “hurt people.”

“I had asked him, ‘These women are the ones that were hurt. They were raped at 14. They were raped at 16. I watched them stand in front of the press trembling, their bodies shaking as they were telling their stories, many of them for the first time.’

“And I had told him, I said, ’You know, you have all kinds of people come in the White House, have these women come in the White House. These women deserve to be heard.’”