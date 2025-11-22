MTG announces she’s resigning from Congress after nasty public breakup with Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will resign from Congress in January, the Republican firebrand announced on Friday, following her high-profile public falling out with Donald Trump over the Epstein files.

“I have too much self respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she wrote in a statement.

“It’s all so absurd and completely unserious,” she added. “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Her final day in office will be January 5, she added, well before the 2026 midterm elections begin.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

open image in gallery Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced on Friday she will be resigning from Congress early next year, citing her ongoing feud with Donald Trump ( AP )

Greene, once one of the president’s closest allies and biggest supporters in Congress, has been locked in a heated public spat with Trump in recent days over a variety of issues ranging from healthcare to affordability. None have provoked Trump’s ire, however, like her stance on the Epstein scandal.

Earlier this month, she accused Trump of a “huge miscalculation” by not doing more to release the government’s remaining files on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, prompting Trump to brand the Georgia Republican a “ranting lunatic” and announce he would support a primary challenge against her.

Greene was also one of a small group of Republicans in the House who allowed a proposal to move forward to force the government to release more Epstein files. This paved the way for an outpouring of pressure that culminated in Trump this week signing a bill to free up the files, after months of resistance and attacking GOP supporters of the effort as “stupid.”

The entire process marked a rare rebellion from within the party against Trump, who has typically been able to set the agenda for his supporters in Congress.

open image in gallery Greene said in her resignation statement she refused to act like a ‘battered wife’ and stand by while Trump continues to attack her ( AFP/Getty )

MAGA allies of the president criticized Greene for resigning ahead of the midterms.

“So she’s deliberately trying to make it so that Republicans are down a vote to screw Trump over ahead of 2026,” right-wing activist Laura Loomer wrote on X. “She will probably get a deal with CNN or MSDNC to s***talk Trump all day throughout the midterms. She wants the Democrats to win.”

The Independent has contacted Greene’s office for comment, including regarding how her decision will affect the GOP ahead of the 2026 election.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.