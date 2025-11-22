Trump lashes out at MTG after shock announcement while MAGA split between confusion and joy: Latest
Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned amid a growing feud with her former ally, President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump lashed out at Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Republican lawmaker revealed she will resign from the House of Representatives in January.
Greene announced the surprise move on Friday evening, eliciting both joy and confusion in the MAGA world. The move comes amid Greene’s growing feud with Trump, fueled by their differences on several issues, including the Jeffrey Epstein files.
“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits,’” Trump wrote Saturday morning on Truth Social.
In her resignation announcement, Greene said she loves her family “way too much” and doesn’t want her district in Georgia to “have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for.”
Earlier Friday, Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani met at the White House. The two were surprisingly friendly, with Trump even predicting that Mamdani will be a “really great mayor” in his hometown.
This comes after months of animosity between the two men, with Trump repeatedly calling Mamdani a “communist,” and the Mayor-elect calling the president a “despot” and a “fascist.”
Republicans and Democrats react to MTG's resignation
Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican who has led the charge in the House to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, said he’ll miss Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “tremendously” following her resignation announcement.
“I’m very sad for our country but so happy for my friend Marjorie,” he wrote on X. “I’ll miss her tremendously.”
“She embodies what a true Representative should be,” he continued. “Everyone should read her statement; there’s more honesty expressed in these four pages than most politicians will speak in a lifetime.”
Rep. Eric Swalwell, a Democrat, told CNN he doesn’t “know what to make” of her resignation, but noted that it will challenge the Republican majority in Congress.
Former White House official turned right-wing media personality Steve Bannon told The New York Times that the “House is not big enough for her ambitions or personality.”
“She had her committee assignments pulled by Pelosi in her first term — and rose to be a national figure. We haven’t seen or heard the last of M.T.G.,” he wrote to the Times.
Comment: Behind the smiles, Trump fears Zohran Mamdani, the left-wing star reshaping US politics
Friday’s Oval Office encounter between Donald Trump and New York’s incoming left-wing mayor Zohran Mamdani has been eagerly anticipated, with the pair trading insults for months.
But there was no Zelensky-style slanging match. The meeting was all sweetness and light.
Behind the smiles, Trump fears Zohran Mamdani, the left-wing star reshaping US policy
Laura Loomer celebrates MTG's resignation
Right-wing activist Laura Loomer celebrated Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s resignation amid their ongoing feud.
“Good riddance and goodbye,” Loomer wrote on X.
The pair have a long-standing rivalry, despite both being ingrained in the MAGA world. Greene also resigned amid her growing feud with President Donald Trump.
Trump lashes out at MTG
President Donald Trump lashed out at Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene following her resignation announcement.
Read his full statement below:
