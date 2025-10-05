Governor says Trump gave him ‘ultimatum’ and is calling up National Guard
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker revealed the Trump administration plans to federalise 300 members of the state’s National Guard after issuing an "ultimatum".
- Pritzker strongly opposes the move, calling it "outrageous and un-American" and asserting it is about "control" rather than "safety", refusing to call up the state's troops.
- The Trump administration has previously deployed troops to other Democratic-led cities, including Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Memphis, and Portland.
- The announcement follows recent incidents in the Chicago area, including a shooting involving Border Patrol agents in Broadview and ongoing clashes at an ICE facility.
- Similar disputes are occurring in Oregon, where state and city leaders sued the Trump administration over troop deployment, with a federal judge temporarily blocking the action in Portland.