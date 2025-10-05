Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has revealed that the Trump administration plans to federalize 300 members of the state’s National Guard after the president gave him an “ultimatum.”

Since returning to the White House, President Donald Trump has deployed troops to Democratic-led cities across the country: to Los Angeles in June; Washington, D.C. in August; Memphis in September; and Portland this month.

Now, the president is adding Chicago to the list, despite major opposition from Pritzker.

“This morning, the Trump Administration’s Department of War gave me an ultimatum: call up your troops, or we will,” the Illinois governor said in a statement shared on social media Saturday.

“It is absolutely outrageous and un-American to demand a Governor send military troops within our own borders and against our will,” Pritzker added. “For Donald Trump, this has never been about safety. This is about control.”

open image in gallery Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says President Donald Trump is federalizing the state’s National Guard after giving him an ‘ultimatum’ ( AP )

“I want to be clear: there is no need for military troops on the ground in the State of Illinois,” he said, noting that he refuses to call up the Illinois National Guard “to further Trump’s acts of aggression against our people.”

The Independent has asked the White House for comment.

Trump has threatened to send troops to Chicago since August, when he called the city “a mess.” At the time, Pritzker vocally opposed the move, calling the plans “authoritarian.”

Hours before Pritzker’s announcement, a U.S. citizen was shot in the village of Broadview, a suburb west of Chicago, following a confrontation with Border Patrol agents, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers were “rammed by vehicles” and “boxed in” by 10 cars. One of the drivers was armed with a semi-automatic weapon, McLaughlin said.

Agents were “forced to deploy their weapons and fired defensive shots” at the armed woman, who later drove herself to the hospital to get care for wounds, the statement added. No officers were injured in the incident.

For days, tensions have flared outside the ICE facility in Broadview, with protesters clashing with federal agents.

Employees working at a business next-door to the facility say they have been hit by pepper balls or tear gas, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Some videos posted to social media captured agents slamming demonstrators to the ground.

open image in gallery Law enforcement officers operate amid tear gas during a standoff with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal officers in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois on October 4 ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery Federal officers hold down a protestor in the Brighton Park neighborhood of Chicago, on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, after protesters learned that U.S. Border Patrol shot a woman Saturday morning on Chicago's Southwest Side ( AP )

Last week, more than 200 rioters “blocked access” to one of the gates in front of the facility while “another 30 have swarmed another gate and are attempting to forcibly and illegally trespass on federal property,” the Department of Homeland Security said.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said she was blocked from accessing the Village of Broadview Municipal Building. “We were stopping for a quick bathroom break. This is a public building. The Village of Broadview receives at least $1 million in federal funding every year,” she wrote on X Friday.

Trump is also butting heads with state and city leaders in Oregon, who sued the Trump administration to stop the deployment of National Guard troops to Portland, calling the plans “heavy-handed” and “unlawful.”

The ordeal stemmed from protests outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland. Last week, Trump claimed on Truth Social that the facility was “under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists” and ordered Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth “to provide all necessary troops to protect war-ravaged Portland.”

Hegseth then federalized 200 members of the Oregon National Guard.

The lawsuit argues that the federal government “infringed” on the state’s sovereign power to oversee its own troops. The administration’s “provocative and arbitrary actions threaten to undermine public safety by inciting a public outcry,” the suit, filed in federal court, says.

“President Trump and Secretary Noem are restoring LAW AND ORDER in Portland. No more chaos. No more anarchy. If you lay hands on an officer you will be arrested,” the Department of Homeland Security posted on X alongside a video of uniformed federal agents at a chaotic scene. “Law and order will win the day.”

On Saturday evening, a federal judge temporarily blocked the administration from deploying the National Guard in Portland.