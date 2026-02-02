Health minister uncertain how NHS workers could be impacted by immigration changes
- Health minister Karin Smyth has admitted she does not know how many NHS staff will be affected by its proposed changes to immigration rules, as a consultation on the reforms concludes.
- The reforms aim to extend the period required for individuals to gain indefinite leave to remain (ILR) from five to 10 or even 15 years, alongside new criteria.
- While doctors and nurses directly employed by the NHS are exempt, staff in social care and private healthcare, including those working on NHS-contracted cases, will be impacted.
- Labour MPs and trade bodies like the Royal College of Nursing and Unison have criticised the plans, warning of a “grave error” and potential division within the NHS workforce.
- Critics highlight that the Department for Health and Social Care lacks an impact assessment, despite concerns that thousands of international health and care workers could be driven away amidst existing staff shortages.
