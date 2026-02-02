Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A formal appeal has been lodged with the NHS spending watchdog following its decision to withdraw a potentially life-saving cancer treatment from health services across England and Wales.

Tecartus, a pioneering therapy that re-engineers a patient’s own immune cells to target and destroy cancer, was initially made available for individuals suffering from a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Its provision was facilitated through the Cancer Drugs Fund, allowing for further data collection on its long-term efficacy.

However, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has now recommended against its continued rollout on the NHS. The watchdog concluded that the treatment did not "work as well in clinical practice as it did in trials".

In response, Blood Cancer UK, Lymphoma Action, and the stem cell charity Anthony Nolan have formally challenged the decision, citing serious concerns for patients who face "very limited alternatives".

The group also branded the move a “backward step for NHS care”.

open image in gallery Paul Madley’s cancer is in remission after receiving Tecartus ( Paul Madley/PA Wire )

Tecartus, also known as brexu-cel, was recommended for certain patients over the age of 26 with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma, a blood cancer that impacts the white blood cells that help fight infection.

It is the only Car T-cell therapy available for the disease, which affects about 600 people a year in the UK.

Dr Rubina Ahmed, director of research, policy and services at Blood Cancer UK, said: “For some people with mantle cell lymphoma, whose cancer has come back or hasn’t responded to previous treatment, this Car T-cell therapy offers a last hope of a cure.

“We recognise that Nice decisions involve complex clinical and economic considerations but we are concerned about what this could mean for patients who have very limited alternatives.

“That’s why we have formally submitted an appeal, raising questions about how this treatment has been assessed and the implications of this decision for patients. It’s vital that advances in blood cancer treatment are reflected in the options available to people in practice.”

Emily John, a specialist nurse in the treatment at Anthony Nolan, added: “We are deeply disappointed by Nice’s decision.

“As a specialist nurse, I’ve seen first-hand how Tecartus has transformed the lives of patients living with mantle cell lymphoma, offering them a lifeline when other treatment options haven’t worked.

“The removal of the only Car T-cell therapy available for people with mantle cell lymphoma is incredibly troubling and a backward step for NHS care.

“We urge Nice and the manufacturer to find a solution so people with relapsed mantle cell lymphoma don’t lose access to this potentially life-saving treatment.”

Paul Madley, 66, from Cardiff, was diagnosed with stage 4 mantle cell lymphoma in 2021.

He had multiple rounds of chemotherapy and entered remission. However, his cancer returned in July 2024.

open image in gallery Paul Madley’s cells being collected for treatment ( Paul Madley/PA Wire )

“Fortunately, I was put forward to receive CAR T-cell therapy and began treatment in autumn 2024,” Mr Madley said.

“By March 2025, I was given the wonderful news that I was in remission and that’s where I currently remain. I lead a full and active lifestyle – I have returned to work as a consultant chartered surveyor three to four days a week, walk my dog most mornings, play golf and generally enjoy my life as I did before my illness.

“To therefore be told that Nice have decided to remove this treatment I find truly unbelievable. I have a whole host of different emotions on their decision – sadness, incredible disappointment and anger to name but a few.

“This treatment is helping to prolong lives of people like me – without it goodness knows where I would be.”

open image in gallery Paul Madley leads a ‘full and active lifestyle’ after successful cancer treatment ( Paul Madley/PA Wire )

Ropinder Gill, chief executive at Lymphoma Action, said the charity has received a number of enquiries from concerned and anxious members of its community.

“There is now a lot of distress that this treatment could be removed as an option,” she added.

A Nice spokesperson said the organisation welcomes the appeal and highlighted that anyone who has started the treatment will be able to complete it.

They said: “We understand this decision will be deeply disappointing for people with mantle cell lymphoma and their families, and we recognise the distress it has caused.

“Our independent committee carefully considered all available evidence, including patient experiences and data from almost five years of real-world NHS use through the Cancer Drugs Fund.

“Sadly, this evidence shows the treatment does not work as well in clinical practice as it did in trials – with median survival of 2.5 years in NHS patients compared to four years in the original trials.

“We welcome the formal appeal and will consider the points raised through our established process. Patients who have already started treatment will be able to complete it and we would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to their medical team.

“There are other treatment options available and Nice is currently evaluating two further treatments, sonrotoclax and acalabrutinib, which could offer hope for this patient group in future.”