First NHS patients ‘in a generation’ get plasma from UK donors

NHS patients have received life-saving treatments from plasma given by UK donors for the “first time in a generation” after a long-standing ban was lifted.

Officials hailed the “landmark moment”, which will reduce the UK’s reliance on imported products.

Plasma is the liquid part of blood which carries nutrients, hormones and proteins around the body, as well as carrying waste products from cells.

Donations, which come from blood donations, are used to create plasma-derived medicines to treat conditions such as immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders and severe burns.

These treatments are thought to save the lives of about 17,000 NHS patients every year.

The UK banned the use of domestically collected plasma for fractionation – the process of separating plasma into individual components – in 1998.

It followed concerns over a potentially increased risk of recipients getting Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD).

This was due to UK plasma donors being exposed to bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) – sometimes known as mad cow disease – a fatal brain disease caused by prions.

The UK relied solely on plasma imports until the ban was lifted in February 2021.

Since then, NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) has collected 250,000 litres of plasma from donors in England.

Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director NHS England, said: “This landmark moment ensures patients relying on crucial plasma-derived medicines will always have access to the treatment they need.

“Thanks to NHS efforts, new plasma-derived products, owned from start to finish by the UK, will reduce our reliance on imported stock and boost the fortitude of hospital supplies.

“Thousands of people with serious and potentially life-threatening conditions, including immunodeficiencies and neurological conditions rely on these products, and strengthening the supply chain of plasma-derived treatments through UK donations will help NHS clinicians ensure these vital medicines are available for all who need them.”

Two types of medicine are being made; immunoglobulins, which help treat autoimmune conditions; and albumin, which is used in surgery to treat burns and liver conditions.

The first patient to be given UK-sourced plasma was Jill Jones, who received the medicine at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

She was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, 20 years ago and receives treatment every three weeks.

“Transfusions have been life-changing for me in keeping me well,” Ms Jones said.

“Before I started on them, I was regularly in hospital with infections – which just doesn’t happen now. It’s made a huge and positive difference to my life and my family’s life.

“I felt really privileged today to be the first patient in the UK to be receiving immunoglobin that was made from UK plasma for the first time in a very long time.”

Dr Jo Farrar, chief executive of NHSBT, added: “Thanks to the incredible generosity of our donors, NHS patients are now receiving life-saving medicines made from UK plasma for the first time in a generation.”

The NHS said it is on track to provide 25% of its immunoglobulin needs by the end of the year, with plans to increase this to 30-35% by 2031, and 80% of albumin by 2026.

Health minister Baroness Gillian Merron said: “This is a significant milestone for the NHS as we take a step toward UK self-sufficiency in these vital medicines.

“As part of our Plan for Change, we are improving access to life-saving treatments for thousands of NHS patients and strengthening healthcare security.

“By sourcing our own medicine, we are building a more resilient and domestic medical supply chain and boosting economic growth.”