Isolated Imran Khan facing ‘mental torture’ in jail after death rumours

Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan speaks out about plans to 'eliminate' former Pakistani premier
  • Imran Khan's sister, Uzma Khan, confirmed he is alive and in good health after her first family visit in weeks to Adiala prison in Rawalpindi.
  • Despite his physical well-being, Khan is reportedly furious about the 'mental torture' of solitary confinement, which he claims is worse than physical abuse.
  • Uzma Khan stated that Pakistan's powerful army chief, Asim Munir, is responsible for her brother's current conditions.
  • Khan is serving multiple prison terms since 2023 on charges he and his supporters allege are politically motivated to block his career.
  • Khan's spokesperson criticised the restrictions on family visits, thanking international media for highlighting the issue and pushing for access.
