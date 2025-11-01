Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starmer warned over ‘plan to increase income tax’

Starmer refuses to say if he stands by pledge not to raise taxes
  • Senior Labour ministers fear that rumoured plans to raise income tax by 2p could significantly backfire, breaking a manifesto pledge and eroding voter trust.
  • The Treasury is reportedly considering a 2p income tax increase alongside a 2p cut in national insurance, despite Labour's commitment not to raise income tax, VAT, or employee national insurance contributions.
  • Key cabinet members, including Darren Jones, Pat McFadden, Shabana Mahmood, and Steve Reed, have reportedly expressed concerns over the potential tax hikes.
  • Leading pollsters, such as Professor Sir John Curtice, have likened the potential move to the Liberal Democrats' damaging 'tuition fee moment' in 2010.
  • The Chancellor faces a financial shortfall of between £30bn and £40bn, with economists urging an income tax rise, while some ministers advocate for exploring welfare savings instead.
