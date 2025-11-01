Starmer to face cabinet backlash if he breaks manifesto pledge on income tax

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves will face a cabinet backlash if the chancellor goes ahead with rumoured plans to break the Labour manifesto pledge and raise income tax at the Budget.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Treasury is looking into the possibility of putting up the rate by 2p, while simultaneously cutting national insurance by 2p. Just last month, The Independent reported that Ms Reeves is considering changes to the top 45p rate.

The Independent has learnt that a number of senior ministers are concerned that breaking the manifesto pledge to avoid raising income tax, VAT or employee national insurance contributions could prevent any hope of a political recovery, with the party languishing in the polls.

“What those who say we should not stick to that pledge fail to realise is just how important it was in winning the election,” a senior minister said.

“Elections are hard to win. They are particularly hard for Labour to win. We don’t win many of them.

“So breaking that pledge comes with significant risk about us losing the trust of voters.”

Another minister suggested: “We are going to struggle to recover in the polls if people do not believe what we are saying.”

The analysis is shared by leading pollsters, including Professor Sir John Curtice, who have likened it to the “tuition fee moment” which was hugely damaging to the Lib Dems in 2010 when they trebled them despite promising to scrap them.

Sir Keir’s government has stuck doggedly to the tax promise for months, but when asked directly by Tory leader Kemi Badenoch on Wednesday whether he would honour the pledge, the prime minister declined to say.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have tough choices to make in the upcoming Budget ( PA )

However, with options running out for the chancellor, who is facing a black hole of between £30bn and £40bn in her spending plans, economists are urging her to bite the bullet and raise income tax instead of trying a “hotchpotch” of smaller taxes.

But a number of cabinet ministers would rather see the chancellor “look at welfare again” and find savings in an overall budget of £1.3 trillion across departments.

There are already concerns from senior ministers about the prospect of a mansion tax on properties worth £2m or more, while some are critical of “anti-ambition” taxes such as VAT on private school fees.

It is understood though that significant cuts have been ruled out because Downing Street and Number 11 do not think they can get them past Labour backbenchers after the welfare rebellion earlier this year.

But leading pollsters have warned that the government could be facing a point of no return with voters by breaking the manifesto commitment.

Sir John Curtice said: “I think clearly there is a risk out there that, like tuition fees for the Liberal Democrats in 2010 – it was regarded as a crucial part of their selling proposition.”

open image in gallery Lucy Powell speaking after being announced as Labour’s new deputy leader ( PA )

He also noted: “Labour is hoping to cast the blame on the Tories and Brexit. Now the difficulty, of course, is, well, you could have said this 16 months ago.”

Renowned pollster Lord Robert Hayward agreed that the move would not have a major impact in the short term, but he pointed to Techne polling, which revealed that less than one in five voters (19 per cent) now have trust in Starmer’s government.

He said: “I think that this will end up being high up on the list of ‘and another thing’ issues from voters at the next election when it comes to reasons not to vote Labour.”

He suggested that if Ms Reeves goes for the hike, the level will make little difference. “The impact will be the same for 1p that it is for 2p,” he added.

Former YouGov president Peter Kellner said: “The chancellor missed her two opportunities to minimise the electoral damage of breaking her tax pledges: immediately after the election, using the Tory black hole argument, or this spring, when Trump upended world trade rules and raised tariffs.

“It is much harder now. She might get away with it if she can sell the whole package as economically smart and socially progressive. At best a 50-50 chance of pulling it off.”