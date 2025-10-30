Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rachel Reeves to face no further action over house rental issue

  • Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has accepted full responsibility for her failure to obtain a rental licence for her south London property.
  • Correspondence emerged showing her estate agent had offered to secure the licence on her behalf but failed to do so, partly due to a staff member leaving.
  • Sir Keir Starmer confirmed Ms Reeves would face no further action over the "inadvertent failure", despite initial concerns about the delayed disclosure of the emails.
  • The prime minister's independent standards adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, maintained that the failure was an "unfortunate but inadvertent error".
  • The Conservative Party criticised Ms Reeves for her explanation, while Southwark Council indicated she could face enforcement action and be liable to repay rent.
