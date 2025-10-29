Rachel Reeves admits breaking housing rules by renting out family home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves has admitted she made a “mistake” by failing to obtain a licence when renting out her family home, following reports she broke local housing regulations.

The chancellor did not obtain a selective rental licence when she put her south London home up for rent after she moved into No 11 Downing Street, the Daily Mail reported.

Ms Reeves’s spokesperson said she raised the error with the prime minister’s independent ethics adviser and has admitted it to Sir Keir Starmer.

Southwark Council requires people renting out their properties in certain areas, including where Ms Reeves’s home is, to get one of the licences in advance.

open image in gallery Chancellor Rachel Reeves has acknowledged she did not obtain a licence needed to rent out her south London home ( PA Wire )

The chancellor is understood to accept she should have got the licence, but relied on the advice of a letting agent and was not told it was necessary.

A spokesperson for Ms Reeves said: “Since becoming chancellor Rachel Reeves has rented out her family home through a lettings agency.

“She had not been made aware of the licensing requirement, but as soon as it was brought to her attention she took immediate action and has applied for the licence.

“This was an inadvertent mistake and in the spirit of transparency she has made the prime minister, the independent adviser on ministerial standards and the parliamentary commissioner for standards aware.”

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has called on Sir Keir to launch a “full investigation” following the revelations.

open image in gallery Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has called on Sir Keir Starmer to launch an investigation ( House of Commons )

She wrote on social media: “[Sir Keir] once said ‘lawmakers can’t be lawbreakers’. If, as it appears, the chancellor has broken the law, then he will have to show he has the backbone to act.”

The news that Ms Reeves failed to obtain the licence comes after several high-profile government figures have had to step down as a result of scandals.

Among these were Angela Rayner, the former deputy prime minister and housing secretary, who resigned following a row about her tax affairs.

Lord Mandelson was also sacked as ambassador to Washington after details of his relationship with the dead paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

Ms Reeves is faced with questions about the arrangements for renting out her home less than a month before she is due to deliver what is expected to be a difficult Budget.